TS ICET 2023 Admit Card Released At icet.tsche.ac.in, Steps To Download

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the release of admit cards for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023. Conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. According to an official notice, the downloading of hall tickets commenced on May 22, 2023.

To access the TS ICET 2023 admit card, students will have to enter their application number, date of birth (DoB), and qualifying exam hall ticket number on the login window. All candidates are requested to check the details mentioned on the TS ICET 2023 hall ticket. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the name, date of birth, father’s name and others, candidates are advised to contact the helpline number at 0870 – 2439088 or email the issue to convener.icet@tsche.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the TS ICET 2023 will be conducted on May 26 and May 27 in two sessions. The first session is from 10 AM to 12:30 PM while the second session is from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The Common Entrance Test will be held at 20 regional online test centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

TS ICET Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “download hall ticket” link under the ‘Application’ section.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details such as application number, DoB, and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Step 4: Check all the details and download the TS ICET Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Take a printout of the TS ICET hall ticket for future records.

The preliminary answer key of the TS ICET 2023 will be released on June 5. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if necessary, against the answer key from June 6 to June 8. The announcement of the final key and result will be declared on June 20.

TSCHE conducts the online state-level entrance test for students seeking admission into Master of Computer Applications (MCA) / Master of Business Administration (MBA) course (full-time/part-time/evening/distance mode/ Open Distance Learning).