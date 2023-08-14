TS ICET 2023 Counselling Schedule Released; Starts From Sept 9 At icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released the TS ICET counseling 2023 dates for admission into the MBA and MCA programs at all of Telangana’s institutions and colleges that are associated with them for the academic year 2023–2024. The registration period for the TS ICET 2023 counseling will open on September 9 on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, for candidates who passed the TS ICET 2023 exam.

The TS ICET 2023 counseling process entails signing up, paying the fee, booking a time slot, verifying your information, and exercising your options. Candidates who passed the TS ICET 2023 exam and received an overall grade of 50% or higher for OC candidates and 45% or higher for all other candidates are eligible to apply for the counseling.

Event Date Online registration and fee payment September 6 to 11 Certificate verification for shortlisted candidates September 8 to 12 Exercising option after certificate verification September 8 to 13 Freezing Option September 13 Provisional seat allotment on or before September 17 Online payment of tuition fees and self-reporting September 17 to 20

Minority candidates who meet the requirements but did not take the exam will be given consideration for any open seats; however, they will not be covered by the fee reimbursement program. On September 29, the spot admission requirements for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges will be uploaded on the TS ICET website, tsicet.nic.in.

The processing fee for SC/ST is Rs 600 and for others it is Rs 1200. Candidates have the option of paying the cost online (with a credit card, debit card, or net banking). On September 17, the provisional First Phase seat allocation will be made public. On or before September 28, the provisional seat allocation for the final phase will be made available.