TS ICET 2023 Result Date and Time Announced, to be Declared Tomorrow at 3:30 PM

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 results 2023 date and time have been announced. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ICET 2023 results tomorrow at 3:30 pm. “Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results on 29th June, 2023(Thursday) at 3:30 PM," reads the notice on the main website.

The TS ICET 2023 results can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in, once declared. It can also be accessed on a third-party website at manabadi.co.in. Candidates will need to enter their registration number/ hall ticket number, date of birth, and other necessary details on the login window. To pass the TS ICET 2023, candidates should secure 25 per cent marks or 50 points out of 200 points.

TS ICET 2023 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Go to TSCHE’s official portal at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says – ‘Download TS ICET Result 2023’

Step 3: To access the scorecard, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details. Submit the credentials.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View the scorecard. Download and keep a printout of it.

The scorecard of the TS ICET 2023 will mention details like the name of the candidate, roll number, rank, and sectional or overall score. TSCHE will issue the rank list along with the TS ICET 2023 result. It is to be noted that the Telangana ICET rank list will be arranged on the basis of scores. This process will bring students across all sessions on a comparative scale. The TS ICET 2023 exam was held on May 26 and 27 in two shifts. The Kakatiya University in Warangal conducted the state-level entrance exam for enrolment in Telangana’s MBA and MCA courses.