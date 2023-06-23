TS ICET 2023 Result To Be Declared Soon At icet.tsche.ac.in; Steps To Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 results soon. The TS ICET 2023 result was scheduled to release on June 20, but it faced a delay. Days ago, the council announced that the exact date for the TS ICET 2023 result will be confirmed in due course. “Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results Date - Will be intimated later,” a notice on the main website states.

As per reports, the TS ICET 2023 result is likely to be released in the last week of June. A formal declaration on the result’s date and time is yet to be made.

TS ICET 2023 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to TSCHE’s official portal at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says – ‘Download TS ICET Result 2023’

Step 3: To access the scorecard, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details. Submit the credentials.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View the scorecard. Download and keep a printout of it.

Soon after the TS ICET 2023 results are out, candidates may download their scorecards by visiting the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET results can also be accessed on third-party website at manabadi.co.in. Candidates need to enter their registration number/ hall ticket number, date of birth, and other necessary details on the login window. The scorecard of the TS ICET 2023 will mention details like the name of the candidate, roll number, rank, and sectional or overall score.

To pass the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, candidates should secure 25 per cent marks or 50 points out of 200 points. TSCHE will issue the rank list along with the TS ICET 2023 result. It is to be noted that the Telangana ICET rank list will be arranged on the basis of scores. This process will bring students across all sessions on a comparative scale. The TS ICET 2023 exam was held on May 26 and 27. The Kakatiya University in Warangal conducted the state-level entrance exam for enrolment in Telangana’s MBA and MCA courses.