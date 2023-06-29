TS ICET 2023 Result to be Declared Today at icet.tsche.ac.in, How to Check

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 results will be declared today, June 29, 2023. The TS ICET 2023 results can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in, once declared. It can also be accessed on a third-party website- manabadi.co.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the results at 3:30 pm. Candidates will need to enter their registration number/ hall ticket number, date of birth, and other necessary details on the login window. The TS ICET result was initially scheduled to be declared on June 20, 2023.

TS ICET 2023 RESULTS: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to TSCHE’s official portal at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says – ‘Download TS ICET Result 2023’

Step 3: To access the scorecard, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details. Submit the credentials.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View the scorecard. Download and keep a printout of it.

To pass the TS ICET 2023, candidates should secure 25 per cent marks or 50 points out of 200 points, whereas there are no specific minimum marks for SC/ST candidates. The scorecard of the TS ICET 2023 will mention details like the name of the candidate, roll number, rank, and sectional or overall score.

TSCHE will issue the rank list and TS ICET final answer key along with the TS ICET 2023 result. It is to be noted that the Telangana ICET rank list will be arranged on the basis of scores. This process will bring students across all sessions on a comparative scale.

The TS ICET 2023 exam was held on May 26 and 27 in two shifts- in the morning from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. TS ICET is a common entrance test for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Kakatiya University, Warangal conducts the exam on behalf of the TSCHE.