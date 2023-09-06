TS ICET Counselling Phase 1 Registration Begins Today at tsicet.nic.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process for TS ICET Phase 1. The registration is to get admission in state’s MBA colleges. Candidates who are interested and are eligible for the position can register themselves at tsicet.nic.in. The registration for the TS ICET 2023 will conclude on September 11, 2023.

Candidates who passed the TS ICET 2023 and obtained 50% (for OC) or 45% (for others) in aggregate marks in their degree or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply, per the admissions requirements.

According to the schedule, the time slots for document verification will be reserved from September 8 to September 12. From September 8 until September 13, candidates may utilize their modification rights. The results of the Phase 1 seat distribution will be released on September 17. Candidates who receive seats must pay the tuition fees and report online between September 28 and September 30. The reporting period for each institute is from September 29 to 30.

TS ICET 2023: STEPS TO REGISTER

Step 1- Visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in

Step 2- Register yourself with all the information asked. Make sure to add correct details.

Step 3- Upload documents and photos.

Step 4- Pay the registration fee.

Step 5- Submit the form and take print out for future records.

TS ICET 2023: DOCUMENTS FOR VERIFICATION

-TS ICET 2023 score report and hall ticket

-Aadhaar Card

-SSC or its equivalent marks, or a memo-cum-pass certificate for Intermediate or its equivalent.

-Memorandum of Marks for Degree

-Studying or holding a legitimate Transfer Certificate (TC) from Class 9 to a degree

-Income statement

-EWS certification, if necessary

-Integrated Community Certificate (If applicable)

-If the candidate has not attended an institution of higher learning during the seven years leading up to the qualifying examination, their residence certificate is required

Candidate options can be exercised online after the certificates have been confirmed. The number of seats, TS ICET rank, reservation criteria, alternatives exercised, and other variables are taken into consideration when allocating seats to candidates later. Candidates must pay the tuition money and self-report via the college website as soon as the allotment information are released.