TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2023 Likely to be Declared This Week

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon announce the TS Inter supplementary exam results for the first and second year. The TS Inter supplementary results will reportedly be declared by the first week of July. Although, an official date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Once released, students can check their results on the official website of TSBIE at- www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Results: How to Check

Step 1: Navigate to the website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at- www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Results" section that is available on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: On the new page, choose the appropriate link based on your year of study. If you are a first-year student, click on “TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Results 2023". If you are a second-year student, click on “TS Inter 2nd year Supplementary Results 2023".

Step 4: Fill in the required information, such as the Result year and Hall Ticket number, in the provided spaces. Choose the year, category, and examination type.

Step 5: Click on the “Get Memo" button to submit the details.

Step 6: The TS Inter Supplementary Results for your respective year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout of your TS Inter Results.

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams were held by TSBIE between June 12 and June 20. The Telangana Inter first and second-year results will include details such as the student’s name, hall ticket number, district, marks obtained in different subjects and practicals, total marks, the qualifying status of each subject and grade obtained.

Out of the 4,33,082 students who appeared for the TS Inter first-year exams this year, 2,72,208 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.85 per cent. Similarly, in the TS Inter second-year exams, out of the 3,80,920 candidates who appeared, 2,56,241 students passed the exam, leading to an overall pass percentage of 67.27 per cent.