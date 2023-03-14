TS Inter Admit Card 2023 Released, Check How to Download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued the admit card for the intermediate first-year and second-year final exams 2023. Students who are preparing for the exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

To download the TS intermediate hall ticket 2023, students need to log in using their previous year’s hall ticket number and date of birth (DoB). Along with the TS inter 2023 admit card, the board has also released the hall tickets for the bridge course exams.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official page of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the main website, click on the link available for Intermediate 1st and 2nd year.

Step 3: Then enter the required details and log in.

Step 4: TS Inter 1st and 2nd year admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a print out for further reference.

Once you download the TS Inter 1st-year or 2nd-year hall ticket, it is essential to cross-check the admit card with your personal details before going ahead with it, to avoid end-moment complications. The admit cards will contain the name of the candidate, roll number, name of examination, photograph of the candidate, candidate’s signature, exam schedule, subjects, reporting time (at the exam centre), and exam instructions.

According to the date sheet, the first-year exam will begin tomorrow, March 15, and will conclude on April 3. While the second year exam will commence on March 16 and end on April 4. The 1st and 2nd-year exams will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. The practical exams for the Inter 1st and 2nd-year (general and vocational course) began on February 15 and ended on March 2.

Read all the Latest Education News here