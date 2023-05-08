TS Inter Result 2023 Live: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Result Tomorrow at 11AM

Live now
Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 17:22 IST
Telangana, India
TS Inter Result 2023 Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will likely declare the Intermediate Result 2023 for the first and second years tomorrow, May 9. The result is likely to be announced at 11 AM. Candidates who have appeared for first and second-year exams can check their results on the official site of TSBIE.
The result links will be available to candidates on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app 'T App
Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone
Step 2: Type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: Soon the Telangana Inter result 2022 will be sent on the same number.
Step 1: Go to the official website of TSBIE, bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result in 2023 link on the webpage
Step 3: On the browser, a new page will be displayed.
Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.
Step 5: Your TS SSC result 2022 will be shown on the screen. Take a printout
According to reports, the Telangana board is reviewing the Intermediate results to ensure that there are no errors made before they are announced to the students.
The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.
The Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2023 can be accessed on the candidate portal by students by entering their roll number and password…read more
– tsbie.cgg.gov.in
– examresults.ts.nic.in
– results.cgg.gov.in.
The results for the intermediate board exams in Telangana are set to the declared at around 11 am on Tuesday by Minister of Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy.
Students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in order to pass the TS Intermediate exams.
Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the homepage’s “result” section.
Step 3: Depending on the exam attempted, select the Inter First- or Second-Year Results link.
Step 4: On the new window, fill out the fields as directed with the required credentials, then select “Submit.”
Step 5: The results will be shown on the screen of your device.
Step 6: Save the Inter result and print a copy of it for future records.
This year’s TS Inter exams were carried out in March and April by the Telangana board. The Inter 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, and the 2nd-year exam was conducted from March 16 to April 4 at various exam venues throughout the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM.
The total number of candidates who took the TS Inter examinations this year was 9,47,699. Of these, 4,82,677 students took the exams for the Inter first year and 4,65,022 candidates took the exams for the TS inter second year.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will likely declare the Telangana State Intermediate result 2023 for the first and second years on May 9 at 11 AM.
The Telangana Intermediate results 2023 can be accessed on the candidate portal by students by entering their roll number and password.
TSBIE will announce the results at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, toppers name and other details will also be announced along with the results at the press conference.
The Telangana Intermediate result was officially released by the TSBIE on June 28 of last year. Students in the first year achieved a pass percentage of 63.32 per cent, while those in the second year achieved a pass percentage of 67.16 per cent. For the latest updates, candidates can keep following the live blog.
