TS Inter Result 2023 Live: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Result Tomorrow at 11AM

TS Inter Result 2023 Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will likely declare the Intermediate Result 2023 for the first and second years tomorrow, May 9. The result is likely to be announced at 11 AM. Candidates who have appeared for first and second-year exams can check their results on the official site of TSBIE.

The result links will be available to candidates on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app 'T App