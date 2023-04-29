TS Inter Result 2023: TSBIE Likely to Release Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result in May

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the Inter 1st year and 2nd-year results 2023 by the first week of May. The Telangana board has completed the evaluation process for the answer scripts. The TSBIE officials have reportedly completed the decoding process - where marks are counted in the online system. So, the TS Inter 1st year and 2nd-year result 2023 is expected soon.

The Telangana intermediate results will be made available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, when released. To download the Inter 1st year and 2nd-year result, students will have to key in their roll number and password on the official portal. Candidates can also access other websites such as sbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in to download the results.

TS Inter Results 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit TSBIE’s official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘result’ section/tab.

Step 3: Search and click on the Intermediate 1st or 2nd-year result link.

Step 4: As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter their roll number and password on the portal and click submit.

Step 5: The TS Inter results (1st or 2nd-year) will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result properly and save it.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the TS inter result.

Students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the TS Intermediate exam. This year more than 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter exams. There were around 4,82,677 students who appeared for the Inter 1st year exams and 4,65,022 candidates who wrote the TS 2nd year exams in 2023.

TSBIE scheduled the intermediate 1st year exams from March 15 to April 3 and the TS inter 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4. Last year, TSBIE released the Telangana Intermediate result on June 28. A pass percentage of 63.32 per cent was secured by the 1st year students and a pass percentage of 67.16 per cent was recorded by the 2nd year candidates.

