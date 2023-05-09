TS Inter Result 2023 Latest Updates | Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Result Today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Telangana State Intermediate result 2023 for the 1st and 2nd years today, May 9 at 11 AM. Once out, it will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. A total of 9,47,699 students including 4,82,677 first-year and 4,65,022 second-year students had registered for the exams this year.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates

The TS inter results can be accessed on the candidate portal by students by entering their roll number and password. It will be announced via press conference by Minister of Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy today. The Inter 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, and the 2nd-year exam was conducted from March 16 to April 4 at various exam venues throughout the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Check all TS Inter Result 2023 latest updates here:

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.38 am: For the TS 2nd year students, the pass percentage was 67.16 percent.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.36 am: Last year, out of the 4,64,892 students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st Year Exam, 2,94,378 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 63.32 percent.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.34 am: Students can visit any of the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in to check their Telangana Intermediate Results 2023.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.32 am: The TS Inter Results 2023 will include details such as marks obtained in each subject and overall percentage.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.30 am: Further information regarding the same will be provided after the announcement of the TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.28 am: For the re-evaluation process, students need to pay a fee of Rs. 600 per subject.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.24 am: In case the students of Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year are not satisfied with their overall marks obtained in the TS Inter Results 2023, they have the option to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.22 am: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Telangana Inter Results 2023’ link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: If you are a 1st-year student, click on the link for “TS Inter 1st year Results 2023” and for 2nd-year students, click on “TS Inter 2nd year Results 2023”.

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter 2023 roll number in the designated field.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get Result’ button.

Step 6: Your TS Inter Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download your Telangana Inter Results 2023.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.20 am: To access their TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023, students will need their toll number, which can be found on their TS Inter hall tickets.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.18 am: The results for 2023 are expected to be announced at a press conference and the links will be activated on the official website.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.16 am: This year, the number of students registered for the TS Intermediate Exams 2023 was 9,47,699, with 4,82,677 candidates from 1st year and 4,65,022 from 2nd year across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.14 am: The Telangana Intermediate result was officially released by the TSBIE on June 28, 2022.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.12 am: Students in the first year achieved a pass percentage of 63.32 per cent, while those in the second year achieved a pass percentage of 67.16 per cent.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.10 am: The total number of candidates who took the TS Inter examinations this year was 9,47,699.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.08 am: Out of the total students who took the exam, 4,82,677 were inter first year and 4,65,022 were for the TS inter second year.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.06 am: Students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in order to pass the TS Intermediate exams.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.05 am: The TS inter results can be accessed on the candidate portal by students by entering their roll number and password

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.04 am: It will be announced via press conference by Minister of Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy today.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.03 am: Students affiliated to Telangana Board can access their result from the official website.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.02 am: The result will be announced on 11 Am.

FAQ

When Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release the exam?

The board will release the results of examination today at 11 am.

From where students can access the result?

From the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

How many students appeared for the Telangana Inter results 2023 examination?

Last year, out of the 4,64,892 students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st Year Exam, 2,94,378 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 63.32 percent.

How to check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Telangana Inter Results 2023’ link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: If you are a 1st-year student, click on the link for “TS Inter 1st year Results 2023” and for 2nd-year students, click on “TS Inter 2nd year Results 2023”.

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter 2023 roll number in the designated field.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get Result’ button.

Step 6: Your TS Inter Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download your Telangana Inter Results 2023.

Who will announce the result at press conference?

Education minister of the state, P Sabitha Indra Reddy via a press conference.

Read all the Latest Education News here