TS Inter Results 2023: Previous Year Pass Percentage, Where To Check Score

The Controller of Examination for Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has tentatively announced the release date for TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023. According to the announcement, students can expect their results to be available on or before May 10 on the official website. The TS Inter Results 2023 will include details such as marks obtained in each subject and overall percentage.

TS Inter Previous Year Pass Percentage:

Last year, out of the 4,64,892 students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st Year Exam, 2,94,378 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 63.32 percent. For the TS 2nd year students, the pass percentage was 67.16 percent.

This year, the number of students registered for the TS Intermediate Exams 2023 was 9,47,699, with 4,82,677 candidates from 1st year and 4,65,022 from 2nd year across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The results for 2023 are expected to be announced at a press conference and the links will be activated on the official website. To access their TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023, students will need their toll number, which can be found on their TS Inter hall tickets.

Students can visit any of the official websites mentioned below to check their Telangana Intermediate Results 2023:

- www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in

- www.results.cgg.gov.in

- www.examresults.ts.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Telangana Inter Results 2023’ link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: If you are a 1st-year student, click on the link for “TS Inter 1st year Results 2023” and for 2nd-year students, click on “TS Inter 2nd year Results 2023”.

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter 2023 roll number in the designated field.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get Result’ button.

Step 6: Your TS Inter Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download your Telangana Inter Results 2023.

In case the students of Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year are not satisfied with their overall marks obtained in the TS Inter Results 2023, they have the option to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts by filling out the application form online or by obtaining the photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet. For the re-evaluation process, students need to pay a fee of Rs. 600 per subject. Further information regarding the same will be provided after the announcement of the TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023.

