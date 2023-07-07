TS Inter Supply Results 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE to Release Supplementary Results Today at 2 PM

Read more

TS Inter Supply Results 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023 soon. As per media reports, the results could be out today around 2 pm. Once declared, the TS inter first and second-year results will be made available on the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. Students must note that they need to get a minimum of 35 per cent or grade D to be marked as pass in the TS inter exam. The TS inter supplementary exams 2023 were held by TSBIE between June 12 and June 20.

The Telangana Inter first and second-year results will include details such as the student’s name, hall ticket number, district, marks obtained in different subjects and practicals, total marks, the qualifying status of each subject, and grades obtained.

Out of the 4,33,082 students who took the TS inter first-year exams this year, 2,72,208 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.85 per cent. While in the TS Inter second-year exams, out of the 3,80,920 candidates who appeared, 2,56,241 students passed the exam, leading to an overall pass percentage of 67.27 per cent. In both the first and second-year TS intermediate results in 2023, girls outperformed boys.