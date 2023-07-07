TS Inter Supply Results 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE to Release Supplementary Results Today at 2 PM

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 11:02 IST
Telangana, India
TS Inter Supply Results 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023 soon. As per media reports, the results could be out today around 2 pm. Once declared, the TS inter first and second-year results will be made available on the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. Students must note that they need to get a minimum of 35 per cent or grade D to be marked as pass in the TS inter exam. The TS inter supplementary exams 2023 were held by TSBIE between June 12 and June .
Key EventsKey Events
After accessing the result, students need to check the following in their marks memos
— Spelling
— Calculations
— Personal details like name of the school, parents, subjects etc
— Grade is correct as per marks
In case of any issue, students need to reach authorities at the earliest.
After accessing the result, students need to check the following in their marks memos
— Spelling
— Calculations
— Personal details like name of the school, parents, subjects etc
— Grade is correct as per marks
In case of any issue, students need to reach authorities at the earliest.
Students must keep their hall ticket or admit cards ready before checking the online marksheets.
To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C. Those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D.
The TS Inter supply results will also be available on the mobile app – ‘T App Folio’
– tsbie.cgg.gov.in,
– examresults.ts.nic.in,
-manabadi.co.in,
– results.cgg.gov.in.
Students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in order to pass the TS Intermediate exams.
Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the homepage’s “supply result” section.
Step 3: Depending on the exam attempted, select the Inter First- or Second-Year Results link.
Step 4: On the new window, fill out the fields as directed with the required credentials, then select “Submit.”
Step 5: The results will be shown on the screen of your device.
TSBIE is expected to announce the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023 soon. As per media reports, the results could be out today. It will be made available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in.
TS Inter Supply Results 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023 soon. As per media reports, the results could be out today around 2 pm. Once declared, the TS inter first and second-year results will be made available on the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. Students must note that they need to get a minimum of 35 per cent or grade D to be marked as pass in the TS inter exam. The TS inter supplementary exams 2023 were held by TSBIE between June 12 and June 20.
The Telangana Inter first and second-year results will include details such as the student’s name, hall ticket number, district, marks obtained in different subjects and practicals, total marks, the qualifying status of each subject, and grades obtained.
Out of the 4,33,082 students who took the TS inter first-year exams this year, 2,72,208 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.85 per cent. While in the TS Inter second-year exams, out of the 3,80,920 candidates who appeared, 2,56,241 students passed the exam, leading to an overall pass percentage of 67.27 per cent. In both the first and second-year TS intermediate results in 2023, girls outperformed boys.