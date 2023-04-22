TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again, Apply Till April 29

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced yet another extension in the deadline to register for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET). Candidates can apply, without any late fee, for the entrance test online on or before April 29 at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The registration for TS LAWCET and TS PGCLET began in March and were scheduled to be concluded on April 6. However, the deadline was extended to April 20 and now till April 29. TS LAWCET 2023 is all set to be held on May 25.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

According to the announcement made by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), candidates who have an LLB/B.L. degree or are currently enrolled in the course are eligible for the entrance test.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to lawcet.tsche.ac.in, the TSCHE LAWCET’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for exam registration.

Step 3: Register by providing your contact information.

Step 4: Complete the application by providing the necessary information.

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Review the information and press the “Submit" button.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page for later use.

Candidates can only access the hall tickets from the official website.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: REGISTRATION FEES

The registration fee for TS LAWCET 2023 is Rs 900. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories including those from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and physically handicapped (PH) categories would need to pay Rs 600.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: EXAM PATTERN

The entrance exam will be conducted into three categories— general knowledge, current events, and aptitude for the study of law. They will carry a total of 120 questions with a duration of 90 minutes. The test will be conducted in either English and Urdu or English and Telugu. There won’t be any negative marking.

PGLCET-2023 and TS-LAWCET are set to be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 20 designated centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Read all the Latest Education News here