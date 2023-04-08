TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 20

The registration deadline for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test–2023 (TS LAWCET) and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023 has been extended till April 20. Candidates can now register for the entrance exams online at the official portal lawcet.tsche.ac.in, till April 20.

The application for the entrance test was started on March 2 and was initially slated to conclude on April 6. TS LAWCET 2023 is set to be conducted on May 25. The qualifying marks for the exam will be 35 per cent (42 marks out of a total of 120 marks) across all categories.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have LLB/B.L degree or are appearing are eligible for the test, as per the notification released by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on the behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE LAWCET—lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for the exams

Step 3: Register yourself by filling out your basic details

Step 4: Fill out the application form by entering the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: After reviewing the details, click on Submit button

Step 7: Download the Confirmation page for future reference.

The hall tickets will be available to candidates through the official website only. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their hall ticket to the examination hall.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The test paper will be divided into three sections- general knowledge, current affairs, and Aptitude for the study of law. The entrance test will feature a total of 120 questions with a duration of 90 minutes. General knowledge and current affairs will consist of 30 questions each whereas aptitude for the study of law will carry 60 questions. There will be no negative markings. The question paper will be available in English and Telugu or English and Urdu. The TS-LAWCET and PGLCET–2023 will be held at 20 online centres across Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh.

