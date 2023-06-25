TS PECET Results 2023: 96.65% Students Qualified; Check Results At pecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the results of TS PECET 2023. This year, 96.65 percent students qualified the examination. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result card from the official website, pecet.tsche.ac.in. The chairperson of the State Council along with vice chancellor and vice chairperson declared the results at the press conference.

In the entrance examination, 1,193 candidates appeared for the examination and 96.65 percent are qualified. Further 576 applicants appeared for the DPEd courses and 96.18 percent students qualified for the same. This year G Deva of Jangaon achieved the top rank for BPEd programme and N Pravallika of Nalgonda district became state topper for DPEd.

TS PECET Results 2023: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate to the latest announcement section and find ‘TS PECET - 2023 RANK CARD’.

Step 3- Select the link,

Step 4- A new page will open where a student has to mention their Hall ticket Number and their date of birth.

Step 5- Select the submit option.

Step 6- Result card will appear on the screen. You can also download the result for future references.

For the academic year 2023–2024, Satavahana University will administer the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET–2023) to candidates seeking admission to the B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. Candidates can visit pecet.tsche.ac.in, the TSCHE PECET’s official website, for additional information on this topic.

Meanwhile, the results for TS ICET 2023 are still not declared. The declaration of the TS ICET 2023 result was initially anticipated to be announced on June 20, had faced a delay. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released an official statement denying the earlier reports. The notice on the main website stated, “Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results Date - Will be intimated later." As a result, the exact date and time for the TS ICET 2023 result will be confirmed in due course.

Once the TS ICET 2023 results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. Students can also check their results on third-party websites at manabadi.co.in. To download the TS ICET 2023 rank card, students will have to enter their hall ticket number/ registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login window.