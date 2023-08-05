TS PGECET 2023 Counselling Schedule Released At pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in; Check Complete List Here

The counselling schedule for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 has been released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). Through this counselling schedule, candidates will be allotted seats in pharmacy and engineering courses. Students can register themselves on the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the online registration process will start on August 7 and end on August 25. Candidates are advised to upload scanned copies of their documents for verification purposes.

The physical verification of special category students (such as NCC/ CAP/ PH/ Sports) by slot booking will be conducted from August 10 to August 12. The verified list of selected candidates will be released on August 27, meanwhile, the calls for correction via email will be made on the same date.

TS PGECET Counselling Schedule 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link ‘TS PGECET 2023 counselling schedule’.

Step 3: A pdf file displaying the counselling dates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the pdf document.

TS PGECET Counselling Schedule 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the general categories must pay Rs 1,200 to register, while those from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories have to pay Rs 600.

TS PGECET 2023: Counselling Schedule

- Online registration, payment of fee, uploading of documents: August 7 to August 25.

- Physical verification of special category certificates by slot booking: August 10 to August 12.

- Release of verified list of candidates and call for corrections if any via email: August 27.

- Exercising web options for Phase 1: August 28 to August 30.

- Edit of web options: August 31.

- List of provisionally selected students will be arranged college-wise and will be released on the website (phase-1): September 3.

- Reporting at the alloted colleges for verification of original documents along with tuition fee payment receipt (if required): September 4 to September 7.

For additional details and information, students are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE