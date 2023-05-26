TS POLYCET 2023 Results Declared at tspolycet.nic.in, How to Download

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET 2023) results today, May 26. The results of the TS POLYCET 2023 was announced at 11 am. Candidates who appeared in the state-level entrance exam for admission in diploma courses in various engineering and non-engineering courses will be able to download TS POLYCET scorecard 2023 from the official website- tspolycet.nic.in. Candidates can also check results from another official website- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The TS POLYCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 17. Qualified candidates will have to participate in the counselling process for further admission process based on their TS POLYCET ranks 2023. General category candidates who secure a minimum of 30 per cent or 36 out of 120 marks will be eligible for counselling, while SC, ST candidates have no minimum percentage.

TS POLYCET Result 2023: Websites to Check

- sbtet.telangana.gov.in

- polycetts.nic.in

- tspolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tspolycet.nic.in or polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidates login link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password.

Step 4: The TS POLYCET scorecard 2023 and rank will be displayed.

Step 5: Check the details in the POLYCET rank card 2023 Telangana.

Step 6: Download the scorecard for future reference.

General category candidates will have to pay a counselling fee of Rs 600 and SC, ST students will have to deposit Rs 300. Students will have to submit Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, TS POLYCET hall ticket and rank card, passport-size photographs, transfer certificate, category certificate.

The TS POLYCET 2023 registration concluded on April 24. The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana issued the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 admit card on May 12. The TS POLYCET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission in diploma-level courses that are offered in government engineering colleges across Telangana. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test result are most likely announced 10 days after the exam.