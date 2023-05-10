TS SSC Result 2023 Declared: 86.60% Students Pass Class 10 Exams, Nirmal Top Performing District

The Board of School Education, Telangana has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSC) exam 2023. The overall TS SSC pass percentage of students was 86.60 per cent. Of the 4.91 Lakh students who enrolled to appear for the Telangana 10th exams, as many as 4.19 students have passed. As many as 2793 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year.

Students who took the SSC examination may download their Telangana Class 10th Result on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE

Moving on to the gender-wise results, girls have performed better than boys as 88.53 per cent of girls have passed the exams as compared to 84.68 per cent of boys who took the exam and cleared it.

This year, the best-performing district was Nirmal with a 99 per cent pass percentage and Vikarabad was recorded as the least-performing with only 59.46 per cent of students from the district passing the exam.

For those students who failed to clear their TS SSC exams 2023, advanced supplementary exams will be held from June 14 to June 22. The last date for paying the fees for the supplementary exam is 26 May.

The Telangana board has also announced that it would provide special classes for students who had failed the SSC exams. During these special classes, snacks also will be provided to students along with mid-day meals.

TS SSC Result: Previous Year Passing Percentage Trends

The overall pass percentage recorded last year was 90 per cent 4,53,201 out of the 5,03,570 students who enrolled to take the Telangana 10th exams succeeded in passing it.

In 2022, the Telangana board held its supplementary exams from August 1 to August 10. In the year 2021, on the other hand, the pass rate was 100 per cent, given that all students were evaluated on the basis of their internal assessment marks and promoted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. No supplementary exam were conducted in 2021.

top videos

The overall pass rate for the Telangana class 10 results for 2019 was 92.43 per cent. While the pass percentage in 2018 was 83.78, it was lower when compared to the pass percentage in 2017 which was 84.15 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here