TS SSC Result 2023: Telangana 10th Results Releasing Today, Check Previous Year Pass Percentage

The Board of School Education, Telangana is scheduled to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSC) exam results for 2023 today, 10 May 2023. The TS SSC result will be declared at noon. Candidates who have appeared for SSC examination can check Telangana Class 10th Result through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

In 2022, the TS SSC result was announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage was 90 per cent. Out of the 5,03,570 students who registered to appear for the Telangana 10th exams, as many as 4,53,201 students had passed. The pass percentage last year was the lowest in three years.

Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent and pass percentage of boys was 87.61 per cent. In the year 2021, the pass percentage was 100 per cent as all students were promoted.

In 2022, as many as 3007 schools scored 100 per cent pass percentage. This means, that all the students from their school cleared the exams. Further, 15 schools got a 0 per cent pass percentage implying none of the students from these schools could pass the TS SSC exams.

This year class 10th exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. A total of 7,39,493 students wrote the exams. Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam. The TS SSC result 2023 includes the student’s name, marks, result status, qualifying status, and other details. The board will also release the subject-wise grades for the exams.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 4,33,082 students, 272208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.

