TS SSC Results 2023: How to Check Telangana Board Class 10 Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the Telangana SSC or class 10 results 2023 would be released tomorrow, May 10 at 12 noon. Students who took the TS SSC examination 2023 can view their results on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana board administered the exams for the 10th grade from April 3 to April 13. The Telangana SSC exams were taken by a total of 7,39,493 students. To pass the exam, candidates must obtain a passing grade of 35 per cent overall as well as for every subject.

The TS SSC results were announced on June 30, last year. The overall passing rate is 90 per cent with 5,04,398 students taking the exam. In 2022, girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent versus 87.61 per cent for boys.

TS SSC Results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of TSBIE.

Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: The Telangana SSC 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy of the result and take a printout of it for future records.

TS SSC RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

Students can check their results through SMS if they are unable to access the official website due to heavy traffic on the result day. To do so, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Enter TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with your registration number.

Step 3: Send it to 56263.

Step 4: The Telangana Inter result 2022 will be sent out to the same phone number shortly.

TS SSC RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in. You can also install the Digilocker app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Next, look for the sign-in option on the upper left corner of the page, and sign-up.

Step 3: Enter the name on your Aadhaar card, date of birth, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Sign in with your credentials.

Step 5: Select TSBIE from the ‘education’ category.

Step 6: Select the category “TS SSC exam result 2023".

Step 7: Put in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be displayed on your screen.

