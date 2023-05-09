TS SSC Results 2023: Telangana Board Class 10th Result Date and Time Announced

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced Telangana SSC or class 10 results 2023 date and time. The TS SSC result 2023 will be declared tomorrow, May 10 at noon. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC will be able to check their results by visiting the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. A total of 7,39,493 students wrote the exams. Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam. Recently in Telangana, there had been news of TSPSC paper leakages. Therefore, the board authorities are checking the Telangana SSC papers twice to ensure error-free exam results.

In 2022, the TS SSC results were announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage was at 90 per cent. A total of 5,09,307 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 5,04,398 took the 10th exam. Girls performed better than boys last year. While the pass percentage among girls was 92.45 per cent, among boys, it was 87.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 today, May 9. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 4,33,082 students, 272208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.

In the TS Inter Result 2023, once again, girls have performed better than boys in both 1st and 2nd-year intermediate results. In the 1st year girls’ pass percentage is 68.85 per cent, and the boys had a pass percentage of only 56.80 per cent. While in the 2nd year girls pass percentage is 73.46 per cent and the boys pass percentage is 60.66 per cent.

