TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared at bse.telangana.gov.in

The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 has been released by the Telangana Directorate of Government Examination today, July 7. Students who took the TS SSC Supplementary examination may access their results on the board’s official websites- bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Students must double-check vital information such as their Name, Registration Number, School Name, Date of Birth, Gender, List of Subjects-code and names, and more.

A total of 4.91 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams, while 4.19 lakh cleared the exams. Those who failed in one or two subjects were allowed to appear for the supply exams. The TS SSC supplementary exam was conducted in the state from June 14 to June 22, 2023, at various test centres.

To pass the TS SSC exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C and those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D. Candidates from the PWD category should score at least 25 per cent marks to pass the exam.

TS SSC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the Telangana Board of Secondary Education’s official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate towards the latest announcement section and find “Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2023" link provided on the a website.

Step 3: Select the link and the screen will display a fresh login window to access the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023

Step 4: Enter the necessary credentials on the result portal and select the ‘Submit’ option.

Step 5: The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen of your electronic device.

Step 6: Download the Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2023 mark sheet and print a copy of the same for future references.

The overall pass rate for the Telangana SSC examinations this year was 86.60 per cent. A total of 25 schools have declared all fail, while 2793 schools have got 100 per cent pass results in the Telangana board results released on May 10. According to statistics, 4,84,370 regular students took the exams, with 19,460 of them passing the class 10 exam. Girls outperformed boys this year too with 84.68 per cent of boys clearing the exam and 88.53 per cent of girls passing the exam.