TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Likely to Be Released Next Week, Check Latest Update

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is likely to issue the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 soon. The results, according to media reports, will be released within the following week. However, no official date or time has been set for the announcement of the TS Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023. Students who took the TS SSC Supplementary test may access the results on the board’s official website, bse.telangana.gov.in soon after they are published.

The class 10 supplementary examinations were administered by the Telangana Board from June 14 to June 22 and candidates who pass the supply exam will be allowed to apply for class 11 admission for the academic year 2023- 2024.

Candidates must fill out their roll number and other credentials on the result portal to receive the TS SSC Supplementary Result. Candidates are recommended regularly visit the official website for the most recent updates on the results.

TS SSC supplementary Result 2023 : How To Check

Step 1: Go to the Telangana Board of Secondary Education’s official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the “Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2023" link provided on the a website.

Step 3: The screen will display a fresh login window to access the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023

Step 4: Enter the necessary credentials on the result portal and click the ‘Submit’ option.

Step 5: The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 will be shown on the screen of your device.

Step 6: Download the Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2023 mark sheet and print a copy of the same for future records.

Students must double-check vital information such as their Name, Registration Number, School Name, Date of Birth, Gender, List of Subjects-code and names, and more soon after the TS SSC supplementary exam mark sheet is released.

The Telangana board announced the TS Class 10th results on May 10, and the overall pass rate for the Telangana SSC examinations this year was 86.60 per cent. According to statistics, 4,84,370 regular students took the exams, with 19,460 of them passing the class 10 exam.