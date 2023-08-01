TS TET 2023 Notification Released, Registrations Begin Tomorrow

The TS TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023 notification has been released. The online applications will begin tomorrow, August 2, and continue till August 16. While the TET paper 1 and paper 2 exams will be conducted on September 15, the results will be released on the Sept 27. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Both DED and BED candidates can apply for paper-1. Only BED candidates can apply for paper-2. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12 PM and paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The exam fee is Rs 400. The recent cabinet sub-committee meeting approved the conduct of TET. Candidates will have 45 days of preparation time for TS TET 2023. There are around 4.5 lakh BED and 1.5 lakh DED candidates in the state.

TS TET 2023: How to Apply?

Step 1 - Go to the official website of TS TET which is - tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the TS TET 2023 registration link

Step 3 - Enter the required credentials to sign up

Step 4 - Fill in the form with the required information

Step 5 - Pay the application fees

Step 6 - Submit the form

Step 7 - Save and download the acknowledgment form for further use

Previously, BED candidates had the opportunity to write TET paper 2 only. DED candidates write TET paper 1. However, in last year’s TET exam BED candidates were also allowed to write TET paper 1. These changes were made as per the directives of the National Teacher Education Council. BED candidates will be allowed to write two papers even in the conduct of TET this term. BED candidates can compete for the posts of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) teaching classes 1 to 5 by giving an opportunity to write TET paper 1.

Last year on June 12, the education department conducted TET. Candidates were given an opportunity to apply from March 26, 2022, up to April 12, 2022. The TET exam was conducted on June 12. It is supposed to be held once every six months, and not held annually. Previously TS TET certification had a validity of seven years but now it is valid for a lifetime.