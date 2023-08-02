The online application for TS TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023 has started from today. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in till August 16. The TET paper 1 and paper 2 examination will be organised on September 15, and its results will be released on the Sept 27. It is worth noting that both DED and BED candidates can apply for paper-1 while only BED candidates can apply for paper-2.

TS TET 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1- Visit the official website of TS TET, tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2- On the webpage, under latest announcement sections, check and click on the TS TET 2023 registration link

Step 3- Enter the required credentials to login

Step 4- Fill in the form with the required information

Step 5- Pay the online application fees

Step 6 - Submit the form

Step 7 - Save and download the acknowledgment form for further records

Paper 1 will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12 PM and paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The exam fee is Rs 400. The recent cabinet sub-committee meeting approved the conduct of TET. Candidates will have 45 days of preparation time for TS TET 2023. There are around 4.5 lakh BED and 1.5 lakh DED candidates in the state.

Prior to this, only TET paper 2 was available to BED candidates. DED applicants undertake TET paper 1. However, candidates for BED were also permitted to write TET paper 1 in the TET exam from the previous year. According to the National Teacher Education Council’s recommendations, these improvements were made. BED candidates will be permitted to submit two papers at this term’s TET. BED candidates have the opportunity to compete for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) positions teaching classes 1 through 5 by taking the TET paper 1 exam.

The education department held TET last year on June 12. The application period for candidates ran from March 26, 2022, until April 12, 2022. TET testing took place on June 12. It is intended to take place only once every six months, not annually. The validity of the TS TET certification was previously seven years, but it is now perpetual.