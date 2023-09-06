TS TET Hall Ticket 2023 To Release On September 9, Exam On Sept 15

The Department of Education (DSE) will be releasing the Telangana Teacher’s Ability Test (TS TET) admit cards this week. As per the schedule, the TS TET 2023 hall tickets will be available on September 9. Candidates who have registered for the examination can view and download the hall ticket from the official website- tstet.cgg.gov.in. The exam is slated to take place on September 15.

The result is tentatively scheduled to be released on September 27. The subjects for both papers are different. As per the official notice, the question paper would contain 150 objective-type or multiple-choice-based questions. The candidates appearing for TS TET 2023 will be given about 2 hours and 30 minutes to attempt the papers. The TS TET 2023 exam will take place in two shifts- Paper 1 will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Paper 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The state has approximately 4.5 lakh BED and 1.5 lakh DED applicants. Candidates who have completed their undergraduate studies are eligible to take this exam. Now, Paper 1 is open to both DED and BED candidates, while Paper 2 is solely open to BeD candidates.

Previously, BED applicants could only take TET Paper 2 and Paper 1 was for DED candidates. Candidates for BED were allowed to write TET Paper 1 from last year. These enhancements were implemented in accordance with the suggestions of the National Teacher Education Council. The TS TET certification was previously valid for seven years; however, it is now valid for life.

The application procedure started on August 1 and ended on August 16. The TS TET 2023 application fee is ₹400 for both single papers and two papers.

Eligibility Criteria:

TS TET Paper 1 (Classes I to V)- At least 50% in Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent). The minimum marks for SC/ST/BC/Differently Abled candidates will be 45%. The candidate should also have completed a two-year diploma in elementary education, a four-year bachelor’s degree in elementary education (B.El.Ed. ), or a two-year diploma in education (special education).

TS TET Paper II (Classes VI to VIII): The candidate should have a B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. with a minimum of 50% marks. The minimum grade for SC/ST/BC/Differently Abled candidates is 45%. They should also have a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education) degree.