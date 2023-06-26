CHANGE LANGUAGE
TSCHE Releases Schedule For Payment, Slot Booking, Certificate Verification; Check Here

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:53 IST

Telangana, India

For other information candidates can directly check the official website, tseamcet.nic.in (Representative Image)

Only those candidates are qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination

The Telangana State Council Of Higher Education has released a detailed notification for TS-EAMCET 2023 candidates to inform them about payment process, slot booking, certificate verification and other procedures before admissions. The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 who seek admission into B.E /B. Tech / B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses are informed of the below mentioned schedule. Only those candidates are qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for

Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination.

Here is the details for the first phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

DetailsDates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verificationJune 26 to July 5, 2023
Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)June 28 to July 6, 2023
Exercising options after certificate verificationJune 28 to July 8, 2023
Freezing of options8 July 2023
Provisional allotment of seats on or beforeJuly 12, 2023
Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through websiteJuly 12 to July 19, 2023

Here is the details for the second phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

DetailsDates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verificationJuly 21 to July 22, 2023
Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)July 23, 2023
Exercising options after certificate verificationJuly 21, 2023 to July 24, 2023
Freezing of optionsJuly 24, 2023
Provisional allotment of seats on or beforeJuly 28, 2023
Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through websiteJuly 28, 2023 to July 31, 2023

Here is the details for the final phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

DetailsDates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verificationAugust 2, 2023
Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)August 3, 2023
Exercising options after certificate verificationAugust 2 to August 4, 2023
Freezing of optionsAugust 4, 2023
Provisional allotment of seats on or beforeAugust 7, 2023
Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through websiteAugust 7 to August 9, 2023

The notification also informs candidates to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the college and branch as per the choice of the candidates. The processing fee of Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST) and Rs. 1200/- (for Others) through online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card / NetBanking) / T-Wallet have to paid once the process is completed. For other information candidates can directly check the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

