TSCHE Releases Schedule For Payment, Slot Booking, Certificate Verification; Check Here

The Telangana State Council Of Higher Education has released a detailed notification for TS-EAMCET 2023 candidates to inform them about payment process, slot booking, certificate verification and other procedures before admissions. The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 who seek admission into B.E /B. Tech / B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses are informed of the below mentioned schedule. Only those candidates are qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for

Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination.

Here is the details for the first phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

Details Dates Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification June 26 to July 5, 2023 Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023) June 28 to July 6, 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification June 28 to July 8, 2023 Freezing of options 8 July 2023 Provisional allotment of seats on or before July 12, 2023 Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website July 12 to July 19, 2023

Here is the details for the second phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

Details Dates Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification July 21 to July 22, 2023 Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023) July 23, 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification July 21, 2023 to July 24, 2023 Freezing of options July 24, 2023 Provisional allotment of seats on or before July 28, 2023 Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website July 28, 2023 to July 31, 2023

Here is the details for the final phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

Details Dates Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification August 2, 2023 Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023) August 3, 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification August 2 to August 4, 2023 Freezing of options August 4, 2023 Provisional allotment of seats on or before August 7, 2023 Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website August 7 to August 9, 2023

The notification also informs candidates to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the college and branch as per the choice of the candidates. The processing fee of Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST) and Rs. 1200/- (for Others) through online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card / NetBanking) / T-Wallet have to paid once the process is completed. For other information candidates can directly check the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.