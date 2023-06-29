TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 Released At tspsc.gov.in, How To Download

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the TSPSC Group 1 provisional answer key 2022 on June 28. Candidates, who participated in the examination, can download the answer key from the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 Exam 2022 took place on June 11 this year at approximately 994 examination centres. Out of the total strength, a total of 3,80,202 candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was administered in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1 PM, and the general studies and mental ability answer keys are now available.

TSPSC Group 1 answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Navigate to www.tspsc.gov.in, the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Step 2: Look for the link that mentions TSPSC Group 1 OMR sheet 2022 for the respective posts and click on it.

Step 3: Provide the necessary details including your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Choose the Login option.

Step 5: Your TSPSC Group 1 answer key will be displayed on your screen. Carefully examine all the details mentioned in it.

Step 6: Download or print the TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key for your further need.

The exam consisted of a total of 150 questions with one mark for each correct answer. A 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. Candidates can assess their performance and have an estimate of their scores in the TSPSC Group 1 exam. Candidates who are not satisfied with any particular answer can raise objection on the official website.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) answer key contains the answers to the questions that were asked in TSPSC exams. It allows candidates to calculate their performance and estimate their scores based on a marking scheme that includes positive marking for correct answers and negative marking in certain cases. For further information on the TSPSC exam, visit the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in.