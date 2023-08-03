TSPSC Group 1 Final Answer Key Released, Result Expected This Week

The group 1 final answer key 2023 has been made available by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC. The results are anticipated to be made public this week. The answer key was made available on August 2. Candidates need to be aware that the results date has not yet been revealed. However, following the earlier trends, it will likely be released this week.

The final answer key for the TSPSC group 1 preliminary exam 2022 is available at tspsc.gov.in for those who took the exam. The TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam, which was conducted on June 11 in computer-based exam (CBT) mode, has received its final answer key.

In all district centers, the exam was given in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. On June 28, the Commission made the provisional key available, and candidates had a chance to raise their complaints.

TSPSC Group 1 Final Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1 - First visit the official website attspsc.gov.in

Step 2 - Then, click on the link labeled “Final key for Group I Prelims”.

Step 3 - Now applicants will be redirected to a different page where they will have to click on the preliminary final key.

Step 4 - A PDF file containing answers will open on your display.

Step 5 - Download and keep it for further use.

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2023: Cut off Marks

The candidates who have succeeded in their TSPSC group 1 prelims result 2023 must meet the cut-off marks. After successfully passing the exam, many applicants are now looking for the Telangana group 1 cut off marks 2023. The commission will post the cutoff scores on its website, and they will be organized according to category, including General, OBC, SC, and ST. For each category, a separate cut-off will apply, so be sure to thoroughly check it on the official website.

Candidates should have their roll number and birthdate handy in order to download the results. According to the commission, 2,33,506 applicants took the test. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 503 vacancies for group-I services.