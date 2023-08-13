TSPSC Group 2 Exam Scheduled For November 2023 From Earlier August

The Telangana Government headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao has postponed the Telangana State Public Service Commission exam. Without informing a definite date, TSPSC Group 2 exam will be conducted in November. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for August 29 and 30. For the successful conduction of the exam, the secretary of TSPSC has also taken permission from the School Education Board to close identified schools owing to exam schedule.

With the decision of the Chief Minister, TSPSC chairman in a brief meeting with secretary on Saturday postponed the exam to November. The decision comes in the wake of TSPSC group 2 aspirants protesting to postpone the scheduled examination. Hundreds of aspirants took to road on August 10 demanding that the Group-II recruitment exam be postponed.

The protesters asked that the exam scheduled for August 29 and 30 be postponed while shouting and waving placards. President of the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Kodandaram, and Congresswoman Addanki Dayakar showed their support by joining the demonstrators in the street.

Police were unprepared for the sizeable demonstration. When more police officers arrived, they stopped several demonstrators who were making their way to the TSPSC office. Later, the demonstrators were given permission by the police to hold a sit-in at a neighboring field.

Some student leaders went to the TSPSC office and gave the secretary of the TSPSC a representation. The representative promised that the Commission would react to their request in two days. The candidates, however, resisted leaving until they received a specific guarantee on their demand.

Additionally, according to the applicants, a 70% increase in the curriculum for the third paper in Group-II (economics) has increased the workload. The candidates urged that the tests be postponed for at least three months, claiming that they had been unable to study for the exams for the previous three months as a result of the paper leak that had shaken.