TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Online Application Correction Window Opens, How to Edit

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) activated the online application correction link for the Group 3 Services recruitment 2023. Candidates can edit their application forms by visiting the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in from August 16 (10.00 AM) to August 21 (5.00 PM).

“Candidates are informed that this edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should be careful while using the edit option, as this data will be considered up to final selection,” read the official notice.

The commission has also encouraged candidates to carefully review their bio-data and other details that are made available in their PDF (Submitted Application Form) in order to readily identify incorrectly entered data and make the necessary modifications. Applicants and download their corrected PDF for future reference.

TSPSC Group 3 Online Application 2023: How to Edit

Step 1: Go to TSPSC’s official website at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘TSPSC Group 3’ application correction link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then make the necessary changes and submit the form as directed.

Through this TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 1,365 vacancies in different departments.

The recruitment exam (objective type) was scheduled to be held in July/August 2023, according to the notification. The Commission, however, has yet to provide an update on the exam date. The examination hall tickets will be available seven days before the exam.

The online application process for TSPSC Group 3 started on January 24 and ended on February 23. Candidates will be selected via a written test. The various posts under the Group 3 services include - Clerk, Stenographer, Typist, and Junior Assistant.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The TSPSC recruitment exam will consist of three papers worth 150 marks each. Paper 1: General Studies & General Abilities (2 Hr 30 Min) for a total of 150 marks. Paper 2: History, Political Science, Society (2 Hr 30 Min) also for a total of 150 marks. Paper 3: Economy of Development (2 Hr 30 Min) for 150 marks.