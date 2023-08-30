TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Window to Raise Objection Against Answer Key Begins Today

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the preliminary answer key for the TSPSC Group 4 Exam. The TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key objection window is scheduled to begin today, August 30. Candidates who wish to raise objections against any questions or answers on the answer key may do so at tspsc.gov.in, the commission’s official website.The deadline for sending in the objections is September 4.

Candidates can utilise the TSPSC Group 4 answer key to determine their probable marks in TSPSC recruitment test 2023. Candidates are recommended to take note of the dates so they may submit whatever grievances they may have before the deadline. Any objections filed after 5:00 PM on September 4 will not be taken into consideration.

Candidates must submit their complaints in English since other languages cannot be used in the text box provided in the portal for submitting the objections. Additionally, they must include PDF attachments of the evidence from the cited sources and websites.

The preliminary answer key objections raised by the candidates will be thoroughly examined before the release of the final answer key. Subsequently, the result will be determined using the TSPSC Group 4 final answer key 2023.

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Go to tspsc.gov.in, the TSPSC’s official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key link.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details and press “Submit."

Step 4: Pick which question you wish to voice your objections about.

Step 5: Upload the evidence in PDF format by clicking on the submit button.

Step 6: Once completed, download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Save a printed copy of the confirmation page for future records.

The TSPSC Group 4 test was held on July 1 in two sessions, from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 9,309 positions are up for filling as a result to the ongoing recruitment process .

In the meantime, TSPSC modified the Group 2 exam dates for 2023. According to a formal announcement, the group 2 recruiting examinations will now take place on November 2 and 3. The tests were originally slated to be held on August 29 and 30.