TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2023 Released, How to Check

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released admit cards for the recruitment exam of Lecturer in Government Polytechnics on August 28, in the Technical Education Service. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. The recruitment exam drive aims to fill a total of 247 vacancies for lecturers in different subjects in government polytechnics.

The polytechnic lecturer recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 4 to 8. The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 02:30 PM to 5 PM. The exam dates were changed recently, as they were first scheduled to be conducted in July.

TSPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2 - Visit the homepage of the website.

Step 3 - You will see a download link for the lecturer and polytechnic hall ticket. Click on that link.

Step 4 - You will be asked to enter your login details and date of birth, enter your TSPCS login details.

Step 5 - Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download the admit card.

Step 6 - Take a printout of the admit card for further use.

Telangana state commission has kept a link that will activate a mock test paper for candidates to help them in their preparations ahead of the examinations for the said post. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examinations can go to the link and solve this mock test paper before the exam dates so that they are well-versed with the exam patterns in advance.

The selection process for the examinations of a polytechnic lecturer’s post consists of a written exam. The written exam will be divided into two tests which, in total, will accumulate 450 marks. The first test will be of general studies that will consist of 150 marks. The second exam will be of 300 marks which will be of any subject that the candidate has chosen. The exam will have 150 questions of 2 marks each. The first paper will be conducted in the morning session and the second paper will be conducted in the evening session. The candidates who have applied for multiple postcodes will have to take the general studies test for both examinations on separate occasions.