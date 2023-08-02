TSPSC Releases Group 1 Final Answer Keys At tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the TSPSC Group 1 Final Answer Key 2023. Applicants who took the TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam 2022 can access and download the final answer key from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The computer based TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Examination was held on June 11 from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM in all district centres as designated by the Commission in the state.

TSPSC allowed candidates to the digital copies of scanned OMR sheets along with the provisional answer key from the official portal between June 28 to July 27. Candidates can check the procedure to download the final answer key for TSPSC Group 1 examinations 2023.

TSPSC 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the webpage, select on the link that mentions Final key for Group I Prelims.

Step 3: A new window will open, then click on Preliminary Final Key.

Step 4: A new PDF file will automatically open on the screen.

Step 5: You can match your answers against the TSPSC Group 1 Final Key.

Step 6: Download the same and you may also take a hardcopy for further use.

For the Telangana State Public Service Commission examination, 2,33,506 students participated in the exam. Applicants were given an opportunity to raise objections when the Commission released the provisional answer key from July 1 to July 5, 2023. The recruitment drive by TSPSC is being conducted to fill up a total of 503 vacancies for Group-I services in the state. The selection process includes a Preliminary exam, Main exam, followed by an Interview round.

The exam consisted of a total of 150 questions with one mark for each correct answer. A 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. Candidates can assess their performance and have an estimate of their scores in the TSPSC Group 1 exam. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) answer key contains the answers to the questions that were asked in TSPSC exams. It allows candidates to calculate their performance and estimate their scores based on a marking scheme that includes positive marking for correct answers and negative marking in certain cases. For further information on the TSPSC exam, visit the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in.