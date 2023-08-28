UAE To Begin Academic Year With 290,000 Students From Tomorrow

The United Arab Emirates will begin its new academic year from tomorrow. Over 290,000 students and 23,492 professionals will begin their academic journey from tomorrow. Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and the Chairwomen of the Emirates Schools Establishment, Sarah Al Amiri congratulated students and professionals for the “distinguished start to a year full of accomplishments and excellence" quote ANI.

Minister Sarah Al Amiri emphasised on continues educational process with diligence, determination and perseverance to ensure success quoted the agency. It is after a hiatus of two months when schools in UAE will open for students. As reported by UAE media, students across the classes are exciting to meet their friends. Further, education establishments have also decorated the classrooms to bring the students back.

Health ministry has also taken precautions and started a health awareness campaign for schools in the country from August 17. The awareness campaign will conclude on August 31, 2023.

By announcing term dates earlier in the year, the UAE cabinet provided the academic calendar for the 2023–2024 school year. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, authorized the schedule for the following three academic years at a cabinet meeting in March.

The ruling had provided a comprehensive schedule for the nation’s school breaks and term times through 2026. Each academic year will have 182 operational school days. Below is the academic calendar till 2026:-

2023 to 2024

Academic year will start from- August 28, 2023

Winter break will begin from December 11, 2023 till January 1, 2024

Spring break will continue from March 25, 2024 till April 14, 2024

2024 to 2025

The academic year will start from August 26, 2024

Winter breaks will begin from December 16, 2024 till January 5, 2025

Spring break will commence from March 24, 2025 to April, 13, 2025

2025 to 2026

The academic year will start from August 25, 2025

While the winter break will commence from December 15, 2025 to January 5, 2026

The spring break will start from March 23 till April, 12, 2026

As reported in Arabian Business, most of the schools in UAE provides half-term holidays within each block and dates determined by management teams at each education institutions.