UCEED 2023 Counselling Process to Begin Today, How to Register

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the online registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 counselling today, March 14 from 5 pm. Students who have passed the UCEED entrance exam can apply for the counselling process on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can register themselves up till March 31. As per the schedule on the website, the UCEED round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on April 10. Candidates who get shortlisted in the UCEED counselling 2023 round 1 allotment list are advised to submit their confirmation within the stipulated period. “The dates for the seat allotment rounds are tentative. The change in date(s) (if any) will be posted on this website,” read an official note.

UCEED 2023 Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to fulfil all three criteria for UCEED 2023 counselling.

Age limit: Candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 1998, if belonging to the open, EWS, OBC-NCL category and, on or after October 1, 1993, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD categories.

UCEED Qualification: Candidates should have obtained a rank in UCEED 2023.

Qualifying examination: A student must have passed in all five subjects in the qualifying test (class 12 or its equivalent) in 2022 or 2023. Candidates who appeared for the first time in their qualifying exam in 2021 or earlier are not eligible for the counselling process.

UCEED 2023 Counselling: Check Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UCEED counselling 2023 registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents and pay the counselling fee.

Step 5: Submit the UCEED counselling form and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the UCEED confirmation page for admission purposes.

UCEED 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the ST, SC, and PwD categories will pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 15,000. While students from the open, OBC-NCL categories have to pay Rs 60,000.

The UCCED is a national-level examination conducted by the IIT Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The results were released on March 9. The scorecards were made available on March 11.

