UCEED 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at uceed.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the first round of seat allotment results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 today, April 10. To access their results, candidates need to visit uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay held UCEED 2023 counselling sessions from March 14 to 31. The test is designed for students interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Design (BDes) degree at various IITs.

Candidates who are selected will receive provisional allotment letters via their registered email and will be required to pay a seat acceptance dee of Rs 60,000 for general, EWS, OBC-NCL, and Rs 15,000 for SC, ST, and PwD using an online payment system.

UCEED 2023 first seat allotment result: Steps to check

To check their round 1 seat allotment result for UCEED 2023, candidates must follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Announcements’ tab.

Step 3: Select the link for the round 1 seat allotment result 2023.

Step 4: On the screen, a PDF file will appear. Check for your name and the institute assigned to you.

Step 5: Save the file on your device.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of it for future reference. Once candidates are assigned to an institution, they must pay the acceptance fee to secure their seats.

UCEED 2023: Participating colleges

Candidates seeking admission to BDes courses can apply to the following colleges using their UCEED scores.

- IIT Bombay

- IIT Delhi

- IIT Guwahati

- IIT Hyderabad

- IIITDM Jabalpur

The seat allotment process will be based on the applicant’s UCEED 2023 merit rank, their chosen options during the selection process, and their category. The seat allotment will be made on an institute-wise basis. There will be three rounds of seat allocation, but once all the seats are filled, the seat allocation process will be closed. Provisional seat allotment will be made based on the applicant’s All India Rank (AIR) in UCEED 2023, their category, and their preferred institutes.

