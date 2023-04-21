UGC Ban Not Applicable to Offline Courses: NMIMS

After the University Grant Commission (UGC) debarred Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) to offer online and distance learning courses, the institute claimed that it is examining the notification and working with all concerned to address the issue. In its statement, NMIMS has clarified to the students that full-time and/or offline programmes will comply accordingly as the UGC mandate is not applicable and does not affect those courses.

The institute has also said in its statement that they are trying to resolve the situation at its earliest. “Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra has not adhered to the UGC regulations and is in gross violations with regard to the functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), quality of Self Learning Material and e-Learning Material (e-LM), the nomenclature of Centre for Distance and Online Learning," reads the official notification.

The UGC informed that the institute was not following the fee refund policy that has been set by the commission. Further, the statutory body has received multiple grievances against the higher education institution (HEI) from various stakeholders in offering open and distance learning (ODL) and online courses. Due to these reasons, the commission has come up with this decision to restrict the institute.

However, the UGC has allowed the institute to offer open and distance learning along with online programmes from the July to August 2024 session. But the programmes can only be implemented with a mandatory inspection or an on-site visit by an official from the commission. NMIMS was founded in the year 1981. In 2003 the renowned institution received university status.

