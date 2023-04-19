UGC Bars NMIMS From Offering Open And Distance Learning, Online Programmes, Details Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an important notice informing they have barred the renowned business school - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra, from offering open and distance learning as well as online programmes. NMIMS has been barred from offering online courses for sessions, January to February and July to August - this year - and January to February in the upcoming year, due to gross violation of norms. The Commission has further cautioned students against taking admission to any of the online as well as open and distance learning programmes offered by the institute.

“Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra has not adhered to the UGC regulations and is in gross violations with regard to the functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), quality of Self Learning Material and e-Learning Material (e-LM), the nomenclature of Centre for Distance and Online Learning,” UGC secretary Manish Joshi said in the notice.

The Commission further informed that the institute was not following the fee refund policy that has been set by the UGC. Also, the statutory body has received multiple grievances against the higher education institution (HEI) from various stakeholders in offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online courses. Due to these reasons, the Commission has come up with this decision.

It is important to note that the institute will be permitted to offer open and distance learning along with online programmes from the July to August 2024 session in agreement ‘to an inspection/on-site visit by the UGC’. Following that they will have to get necessary approvals from the Commission regarding the matter.

For the unversed, NMIMS was established in the year 1981 and the renowned institute was conferred university status in 2003. This institute is an all-encompassing educational platform for varied fields of career such as Engineering, Management, Commerce, Architecture, Law, Design, Performing Arts, Liberal Arts, Hospitality Management, Science and Technology, Economics, Pharmacy, Aviation, Mathematical Science, Branding and Advertising, Agricultural Sciences and lots more.

On the other hand, in March this year, UGC had warned potential students against two ‘self-styled’ institutions in Tamil Nadu’s Kuttalam district. The two institutions are – the National Board of Alternative Medicines and the Open International University for Alternative Medicines.

