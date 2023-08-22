UGC Directs Universities to Live Stream Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutes (HEIs) to hold special assemblies and live stream moments of Chandrayaan 3, India’s third lunar mission landing on August 23. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23, at approximately 6:04 PM. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to make a soft landing on Moon’s south pole.

The commission has advised colleges and institutions to encourage students as well as faculty members to witness the live webcast of Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing.

“The landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” UGC said in a notice.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organise special Assemblies from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon to witness this momentous occasion,” the notice added. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join the nation in witnessing this momentous occasion.

According to the notice, the moon landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will be streamed live beginning at 5:27 p.m. tomorrow (August 23), with live coverage available across numerous platforms. The ISRO’s website, isro.gov.in, ISRO’s official YouTube channel (ISRO Official’), ISRO’s Facebook page,https://www.facebook.com/ISRO, and DD National TV station are among the outlets.

As per the commission, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is set to land on the Moon tomorrow, will be a big step forward for Indian Science, Technology, Engineering, and Industry.

Meanwhile, the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3, which includes the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan, has been seeking the ‘ideal site’ for landing after completing the essential circling and deboosting maneuvers around the Moon.

“‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM,” ISRO posted on X (formally known as Twitter). (sic)

According to ISRO, the second iteration of India’s Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, which launched in 2019, has achieved two-way communication with the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3.