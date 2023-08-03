UGC Flags 20 Universities as 'Fake', Unauthorised to Grant Degrees, Check Full List

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently identified and labelled 20 universities throughout India as “fake" and not falling under the provisions of the UGC Act. These institutions have no authority to award degrees to students. The UGC’s action aims to safeguard students from being duped into pursuing degrees from unaccredited or fraudulent schools. Before enrolling, it is crucial that students and their parents confirm the accreditation status of the universities.

In a statement, UGC Secretary Manish Joshi stressed that the UGC has found that a number of educational institutions are giving degrees in contravention of the rules of the UGC Act. “Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," he added.

There are eight fake universities in Delhi, making it the state with the most fake educational institutions. According to the UGC, the fake universities in Delhi include the All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, United Nations University, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), ADR-Centric Juridical University, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, and Vocational University.

UGC’s State-Wise List of fake universities

State Name of University Delhi 1. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University,2. Commercial University Ltd.3. United Nations University,4. Vocational University,5. ADR-Centric Juridical University6. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Uttar Pradesh 1. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad2. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh4. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow West Bengal 1. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata2. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur Andhra Pradesh 1. Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur2. Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam Karnataka 1. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum Kerala 1. St. John’s University, Kishanattam Maharashtra 1. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur Puducherry 1. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road

Last year, the UGC published a list of 21 institutions that it labelled as “fake," and some of those universities are still on the list this year.