UGC Grants Delhi University Category-1 Autonomy Status; Check Advantages And Other Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted Category-1 University status to the University of Delhi. This action is part of the UGC’s initiative to offer autonomy to high-performing universities in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Categorisation of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018.

The highest category outlined by the 2018 laws is Category-1, which provides institutions with the greatest level of autonomy.

The University of Delhi’s petition for this recognition was thoroughly considered by the commission and granted in its 571st meeting on July 25. This promotion to Category-1 rank brings with it a slew of advantages mentioned in Clause 4 of the UGC Regulations. The university is now qualified for these benefits, recognising its dedication to excellence in education and research.

Category-1 Autonomy Status: Advantages

According to Careers360, a category-1 university may initiate a new curriculum or skill course, establish off-campus locations, establish research parks or innovation centres, and engage foreign professors without the approval of the UGC.

Such universities may also admit more foreign students than domestic students and are “free to fix and charge fees from foreign students without restriction” reports add. Without the approval of the UGC, these universities can also start open and remote learning courses and work with international institutions.

According to the commission, a university is designated as a Category-1 institution with autonomy if the following conditions are met:

-The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has granted the university accreditation with a score of 3.51 or higher.

-The university has acquired a comparable accreditation grade or score from a reputable accreditation organisation that the UGC has appointed.

-The university has been listed among the top 500 in prestigious world rankings such as Times Higher Education and QS rating.

-The NAAC score for Delhi University is 3.25, and it is placed 407 in the QS World University Rankings 2024, reports claim.

However, a group of Delhi University professors is adamantly opposed to the proposal. Few university educators are also concerned that more autonomy will lead to the launch and proliferation of self-financing courses. This issue has gathered pace and is being discussed in the university’s current academic council meeting.