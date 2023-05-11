UGC Issues Guidelines For Empanelment Of Local Artisans In Higher Education Institutes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a set of guidelines to empanel local artists or artisans as artisans-in-residence (Kala Gurus) in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The guidelines set for HEIs will ‘harness the creative talent and intellectual resources available within the country’ to improve and strengthen the quality of teaching training and research. The objective behind it is to bridge the gap between modern education, and art. It will also meet the needs of the existing expansion of the higher education system in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“This integration is envisioned to have two-tier benefits while providing an opportunity for the students to have first-hand experience with creative talent in various arts and crafts to strengthen and improve programmatic attainments for rich and varied backgrounds and experiences,” the Guidelines for Empanelment of Artists/Artisans In-Residence in HEIs state.

Here’s the tentative list of the art forms below:

1.Handicraft

Pottery, bamboo art, terracotta, Madhubani, Pichhwahi, Charkha weaving, weaving, Dyeing, block printing, miniature painting, wood carving, hand embroidery, carpet weaving, calligraphy, Dastaan Goi among others.

2.Music

-Classical Music: Hindustani vocal, Hindustani Instrumental, Dhrupad Singing, Gurbani, Sufiana, Folk music and instruments, Carnatic vocal, Carnatic Instrumental and more.

- Semi-classical, Light, Modern Music: Sopana Sangeet, Devotional- Bhajan, Fusion / Jugalbandi / Talvadhya, Rabindra Sangeet, Thumari / Dadra/ Kajri, Ghazal, Geet, Bhajan, Sufi and other forms.

3.Dance

Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Manipuri, Chhau, Odissi, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali and others.

4.Folk Dance

Bhangra/Gidda, Garba, Rouf, Roppi, Phoning, Kajari, Jhumari, Dandari, Gendi, Bhavai, Sapera, Singhi Cham, Khukuri and many more.

5.Professional Art Forms

Painting, textile, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramic, calligraphy, photography, installation and others.

Other arts include sand art, floor art (Rangoli/Mandana/Kolam etc.), Mehndi, storytelling, puppet show, comic art, magic show, mime art and others.

Read the Criteria for Empanelment Here:

Level I: Guru (Artist/Artisan) – There is no age limit. The experience in the field of expertise must not be less than five years.

Level II: Param Guru (Outstanding Artist/Artisan) – This level also has no age limit. The experience in this field of knowledge should not be below 10 years.

Level III: Parameshthi Guru (Eminent Artist/Artisan) – No age limit. The experience in this field of expertise must not be less than 20 years. The person must be a Padma awardee or the recipient of a prestigious honour at the national or international level.

As per the roles and responsibilities, the artists in residence will conduct lectures, workshops, demonstrations and training.