UGC Launches Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Programme

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, September 5, the University Grants Commission (UGC) introduced the Malaviya Mission— Teachers Training Programme. The project was launched by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, at New Delhi’s Kaushal Bhawan.

The commission and the Union Education Ministry are collaborating on this programme, which intends to train over 15 lakh teachers across the country. To help this, the UGC has established a dedicated registration portal for teachers interested in engaging in capacity-building programmes at mmc.ugc.ac.in. Along with the official portal, Dharmendra Pradhan also released the programme’s information brochure as well.

Hon. Union Minister for Education Shri @dpradhanbjp ji launched the brochure of Malaviya Mission-Teachers Training Programme.Based on various themes, training will contribute to the capacity building of our teachers. It reaffirms UGC’s commitment to quality education! pic.twitter.com/2jTR0E9AXy — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 5, 2023

The two-week online programme will centre on several themes identified for course curriculum or content for faculty capacity building at higher education institutions (HEIs). There will be a total of eight themes including:

- Holistic and Multidisciplinary Education,

- Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS),

- Academic Leadership and Governance and Management

- Higher Education and Society

- Research and Development

- Skill Development

- Student Diversity and Inclusive Education

- Information and Communication Technology

The UGC has also built a dedicated webpage for faculty members to enrol for capacity-building activities in order to ease this transformative journey.

While launching the teacher training programme, Education Minister Pradhan underlined the importance of increasing education quality at all levels by instilling quality and excellence in educators and teaching methods. He also announced the rebranding of Human Resource Development Centres (HRDCs) as Madan Mohan Malaviya Teachers’ Training Centre. He stated that this plan will ensure continuous professional development and will assist in the capacity building of 15 lakh higher education institution teachers via 111 Malaviya Mission centres across India in a timely way.

According to the Education Minister, the curriculum aims to prepare our educators for the future by providing them with a deeper grasp of Indian values. It aims to increase the quality of teacher training, develop teachers’ leadership skills, and contribute to the achievement of the National Education Policy (NEP) goals.

Dharmendra Pradhan further stated that capacity building under the Malaviya Mission will be connected to the credit framework to guarantee educators have career progression pathways. He stated that society reform can only be achieved via the advancement of education and that teachers are the change agents.

Speaking about the numerous themes of the training programmes, Education Minister Pradhan asserted that the theme-based training sessions will help instil ‘Samagrata’ in the candidates.