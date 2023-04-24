UGC NET 2023 June Session Registrations Likely From First Week Of May

The registration dates for the UGC NET 2023 June Session are expected to be announced shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and University Grants Commission (UGC). While the exact date has not yet been disclosed, if past patterns are any indication, the registrations will likely begin by the first week of May.

Candidates will be able to apply for the UGC National Eligibility Test, NET on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once the registration link is activated. The results of the UGC-NET December Cycle, which was carried out by the NTA at 663 locations in 186 cities around India, were just recently published.

The UGC NET 2023 June Session will take place between June 13 and June 22 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the UGC announced the UGC NET June session dates on December 30.

UGC NET June 2023 Session: Registration Steps

Step 1: In order to register, candidates must visit the NTA’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in once the link has been made operational.

Step 2:Click the “Register Here" option on the homepage.

Step 3:Enter the necessary information such as phone number/email address and login using the OTP.

Step 4:Fill out the registration form and upload the scanned copies of the relevant documents such as photograph and signature.

Step 5:Pay application fee for the UGC NET 2023 June Session

Step 6:Submit the application form and take a printout of the same for future record.

Pursuant to the UGC NET cut-off announcement, the minimum qualifying score has been set as 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the category of reserved candidates. The total number of slots will be distributed among various categories in accordance with the reservation policy of the Indian government.

As a national-level eligibility test for the “Assistant Professor" or “Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Programme" positions in Indian universities and colleges, the UGC NET is held twice a year in the months of June and December.

