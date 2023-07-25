UGC NET Result 2023 for June Session Declared, How to Check

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2023 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 25. Candidates can view their results and scorecards on the UGC’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their application number and birth date to get their UGC NET scorecards and results. As many as 6,39,069 candidates took the test in the June session.

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates

Applicants from the unreserved category must receive at least a 40 per cent score, while applicants from the reserved category must receive at least a 35 per cent score in order to pass the UGC NET 2023. Candidates must also receive passing grades on each paper individually and in aggregate.

The UGC NET June session 2023 was administered by the NTA from June 13 to June 22 and was carried out in 18 shifts throughout 181 Indian cities. Particularly, the UGC NET June session 2023 had been divided into two distinct segments, with Phase 1 taking place from June 13 to June 17 and Phase 2 from June 19 to June 22. and was carried out in 18 shifts throughout 181 Indian cities.

UGC NET 2023 RESULT: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the University Grants Commission’s official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, choose the link that reads “UGC NET June Session 2023 result."

Step 3: Next, Fill in your UGC NET application number, password, and birthdate on the new window that appears.

Step 4: The UGC NET 2023 result will then be shown on your screen.

Step 5: Review your UGC NET 2023 scorecard and download it for future records.

On July 6, the answer key for the UGC NET 2023 June session was made available by the NTA. Candidates were permitted to file objections to the answer key. The final answer key and results shall be published in accordance with the objections raised. Those who pass the UGC NET in June 2023 would be eligible for assistant professor positions and junior research fellowships at universities and other institutions of higher education all over the nation.