CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » UGC NET 2023: Know Subject Wise June Session Cut Off For Assistant Professor
1-MIN READ

UGC NET 2023: Know Subject Wise June Session Cut Off For Assistant Professor

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 10:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates can check the results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth (Representative Image)

Candidates can check the results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth (Representative Image)

On the official website, an accessible pdf includes categories, eligible candidates, cut off, number of candidates in consideration zone, number of candidates in cons zone, and slots.

The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET 2023 Results. The results were declared two days earlier as was informed by UGC Chairperson. Candidates can check the results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth. Other websites to check are nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The Agency has released the cut off for assistant professorship and JRF position as well. An accessible pdf includes categories, eligible candidates, cut off, number of candidates in consideration zone, number of candidates in cons zone, and slots.

Here is the list of subject wise cut off for assistant professorship :

SubjectsUnreservedSCSTOBC (NCL)EWS
Economics170142136152154
Political Science9785819293
Psychology194162156176176
History9889869595
Commerce9886839294
Education172148148158156
Social work180154152168166
Home Science184160156168168
Management164142140148150
Bengali116144132152156
Hindi9784809292
English9785809293
Adult Education200180170190188

It is to be noted that cut off is in percentile. For general category student a 40 percent aggregate in both the exam is necessary while for SC/ST/OBC/ PWD, a score of atleast 35 percent is must to qualify the UGC NET exam

UGC NET Results 2023: Reservation Policy

-Seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates: 15 percent.

- Seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: 7.5 percent

- Seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates, based on the Central List: 27 percent

- Seats reserved for candidates belonging to the General-Economically Weaker Sections (General-EWS) category: 10 percent

- Seats in the above-mentioned categories are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who have a disability of 40 percent or more: 5 percent

UGC NET is a national-level exam. It is organised twice a year. The June session exam this year was conducted from June 13 to June 17 and from June 19 to June 22, 2023. This test was conducted in 18 shifts across 181 cities in India. Those who qualify for the UGC NET June 2023 session will be eligible for the assistant professor positions and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18. She loves travelling as its full of experience and practical knowledge. Follow her...Read More
Tags:
  1. UGC
first published:July 26, 2023, 10:11 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 10:11 IST