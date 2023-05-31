UGC NET 2023 Registration To Conclude Today, Know Steps To Apply At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 June Session today. Candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2023 exam on the official websites at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in up to 5 pm. Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to make corrections in their application forms on June 2 and June 3.

This year, the UGC National Eligibility Exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 22. Every year, the exam conducting body holds the UGC NET to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship, and Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities. This year, NTA will conduct the UGC NET June Session in a total of 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Applicants will be able to access their examination city slip in the first week of June. While the admit card for the UGC NET 2023 exam will be available from the second week of June.

UGC NET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to NTA’s UGC NET official page at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘UGC NET 2023 June Session’ registration link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then fill up the application form as asked, upload all the essential documents and pay the examination fee.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the form and click on submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the UGC NET 2023 application form for future reference.

UGC NET 2023: Application fee

Candidates from the general or unreserved category have to pay Rs 1,150. Those from the general-EWS/OBC-NCL category need to pay Rs 600. While the SC/ST/PwD candidates will pay Rs. 325 and those from the third gender category will pay Rs 325.

The UGC NET exam is being administered by the Agency with effect from December 2018 onwards. The National Eligibility Test is conducted twice a year (first is June and second in December)