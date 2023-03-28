UGC NET 2023 Results: Check Date and Time, How to Download Scorecard

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), Phases I-V soon. According to the most recent updates, the examination authority expects to release the results by March 30. However, NTA is yet to announce the official confirmation of the UGC NET 2023 result date and time. Students can check and download their scorecards through the official website of UGC NET—ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check the cut-off marks for the UGC NET for further employment process. The cut-off is derived on the basis of various factors such as the difficulty level of the examination, the number of registered candidates, etc.

UGC NET Results: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the UGC NET official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NTA UGC NET result 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter the details, upload the document and click on submit button.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the home screen.

Step 5: Click on the download icon.

NTA will also be releasing the final answer key along with the results of UGC NET 2023. The provisional answer key had already been released by NTA on March 23. As per the public notice issued by NTA, candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by March 25.

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET in 83 subjects in 5 phases which spanned for over 16 days in 32 shifts. There were 663 examination centres in 186 cities across the country. The candidates registered for UGC NET 2022 were 8,34,537. Phase I was conducted from February 21 to 24 followed by Phase II from February 28 to March 3. Phase III was conducted from March 3 to 6, Phase IV was scheduled for March 11 & 12. Phase V was conducted from March 13 to 16.

NTA is the conducting body for UGC NET which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian citizens for the jobs of Assistant professor as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET is conducted twice every year i.e. June & December. Due to the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021, NTA has merged the cycles and conducted them together. To regulate the exam better, NTA in accordance with UGC is conducting UGC NET 2022 December cycle in the month of February and March of 2023.

